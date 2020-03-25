Mugshots : Madison County : 03/24/20 – 03/25/20

1/4 Jeffery Dodd Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

2/4 Christopher Cook Failure to appear

3/4 Herbert Harden Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism

4/4 Jeremy Kilpatrick Violation of probation







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.