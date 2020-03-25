Mugshots : Madison County : 03/24/20 – 03/25/20 March 25, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/4Jeffery Dodd Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4Christopher Cook Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4Herbert Harden Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4Jeremy Kilpatrick Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest