Second Madison Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A second Madison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim Tedford, Regional Director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, confirmed Wednesday that a 77-year-old woman tested positive for the virus.

The patient is currently hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Tedford said several other people are being tested at this time.

Amy Garner, with West Tennessee Healthcare, said more than 200 individuals have been tested at this time.

