STAR Center hosts “No Show Social”

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center is having a No Show Social on Tuesday, March 31 and you are being asked to NOT show up!

Instead, stay in the comfort of your own home, enjoy a delicious dinner provided by Gourmet Your Way and watch performances from local artists via Facebook Live.

These are unusual times and most everyone has been impacted by COVID-19. The STAR Center too has been financially impacted and continues to stand ready to serve individuals with disabilities but is asking for help, just not in person.

“Our clients didn’t choose a disability, but they choose to keep pushing forward. We didn’t choose COVID-19, but we are choosing to keep pushing forward,” said Dave Bratcher, President of STAR Center.

Dinner tickets begin at $50 for a Dinner for Two and $100 for a Dinner for Four. Tickets can be purchased at noshowsocial.org. Meals will be delivered between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with live performances beginning at 6 p.m. on the STAR Center Facebook page. The artist lineup will be announced later this week.

Black tie is optional, but pajamas are preferred when “attending” the No Show Social. You can not only support The STAR Center and Gourmet Your Way, but save on what would normally be spent on a gala event such as a dress, babysitting, silent auction, and more.

The STAR Center mission is to help any person with any disability realize their potential. Please don’t GO anywhere for the No Show Social on March 31. Tickets at noshowsocial.org.