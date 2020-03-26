27 Madison Co. residents tested for COVID-19, 3 positive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says 27 residents have been tested for COVID-19 through the Tennessee Department of Health’s State Public Health lab.

Five tests are still pending at the state lab. One sample was deemed unsatisfactory.

Thursday was also the first day of drive-thru testing for Madison County residents who were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Those test results could take five to seven days, or more, to return.