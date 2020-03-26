957 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3 deaths, 76 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 957 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, March 26. In addition, three people have died and 76 are hospitalized.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 3
- Bedford County – 1
- Benton County – 1
- Blount County – 4
- Bradley County – 5
- Campbell County – 2
- Cannon County – 1
- Carroll County – 3
- Cheatham County – 7
- Chester County – 2
- Claiborne County – 2
- Cocke County – 1
- Cumberland County – 6
- Davidson County – 203
- DeKalb County – 2
- Dickson County – 7
- Dyer County – 3
- Fayette County – 3
- Franklin County – 3
- Gibson County – 2
- Greene County – 8
- Grundy County – 1
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 28
- Hardin County – 1
- Hawkins County – 1
- Houston County – 2
- Jefferson County – 4
- Knox County – 26
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 6
- Macon County – 1
- Madison County – 2
- Marion County – 2
- Maury County – 7
- McMinn County – 3
- Meigs County – 1
- Monroe County – 2
- Montgomery County – 6
- Overton County – 1
- Perry County – 1
- Putnam County – 11
- Roane County – 1
- Robertson County – 20
- Rutherford County – 27
- Scott County – 1
- Sevier County – 3
- Shelby County – 147
- Sullivan County – 4
- Sumner County – 43
- Tipton County – 8
- Unicoi County – 1
- Washington County – 9
- White County – 1
- Williamson County – 70
- Wilson County – 13
- Residents of other states/countries – 117
- Pending – 112
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.