957 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3 deaths, 76 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 957 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, March 26. In addition, three people have died and 76 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 3

Bedford County – 1

Benton County – 1

Blount County – 4

Bradley County – 5

Campbell County – 2

Cannon County – 1

Carroll County – 3

Cheatham County – 7

Chester County – 2

Claiborne County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 6

Davidson County – 203

DeKalb County – 2

Dickson County – 7

Dyer County – 3

Fayette County – 3

Franklin County – 3

Gibson County – 2

Greene County – 8

Grundy County – 1

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 28

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 1

Houston County – 2

Jefferson County – 4

Knox County – 26

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 6

Macon County – 1

Madison County – 2

Marion County – 2

Maury County – 7

McMinn County – 3

Meigs County – 1

Monroe County – 2

Montgomery County – 6

Overton County – 1

Perry County – 1

Putnam County – 11

Roane County – 1

Robertson County – 20

Rutherford County – 27

Scott County – 1

Sevier County – 3

Shelby County – 147

Sullivan County – 4

Sumner County – 43

Tipton County – 8

Unicoi County – 1

Washington County – 9

White County – 1

Williamson County – 70

Wilson County – 13

Residents of other states/countries – 117

Pending – 112

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.