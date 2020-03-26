Mugshots : Madison County : 03/25/20 – 03/26/20

1/6 Cory Marie Wells Aggravated assault

2/6 Victoria Garrison Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/6 Bryan Lee Barr Simple domestic assault

4/6 Dexter Moore Aggravated assault, identity theft, failure to appear



5/6 Keithon M Powell Aggravated assault

6/6 Robert Eubanks Failure to appear











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/25/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/26/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.