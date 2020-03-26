Officials explore other options after confirming 3 COVID-19 cases

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.– With one county now confirming three cases of COVID-19, local officials look into other options.

“Whereas we don’t have enough tests. No one does. We’ve been able to test quite a bit, which is a positive. The negative is that has resulted in three positive tests,” Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler said.

Carroll County is just one of many rural counties working on tests and other resources for their residents.

Mayor Butler says he’s working with healthcare officials to try to flatten the curve in his county.

“We’ve been in almost hourly communications with our local clinics, our healthcare providers, the health department and Baptist,” Mayor Butler said.

With the number of cases up to three in Carroll County, Mayor Butler says he’s now considering other options for testing.

“We’re working to set up a drive-thru testing area, at least one, maybe two,” Mayor Butler said. “We’re trying to put together plans for scenarios that could come into play if our healthcare system locally sees a burden that they can’t handle on their own.”

According to the visitor’s policy, currently, Baptist Memorial Hospital screens visitors coming in to the hospital, and doesn’t allow people experiencing flu-like symptoms into their facility.

Mayor Butler says Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County offers COVID-19 testing.