Tennessee Department of Health holding COVID-19 assessment sites

Starting Friday, March 27, the Tennessee Department of Health will open several drive-up assessment sites across West Tennessee.

These sites will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a letter from the Department of Health.

Individuals will be assessed and tested based on CDC guidelines, the letter says.

The letter says a few members of the National Guard will be present at the locations, but no military vehicles will be present.

Sites will be opened at: