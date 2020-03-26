Tennessee Department of Health holding COVID-19 assessment sites

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Starting Friday, March 27, the Tennessee Department of Health will open several drive-up assessment sites across West Tennessee.

These sites will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a letter from the Department of Health.

Individuals will be assessed and tested based on CDC guidelines, the letter says.

The letter says a few members of the National Guard will be present at the locations, but no military vehicles will be present.

Sites will be opened at:

  • Dyer County Health Department: 1755 Parr Avenue, Dyersburg
  • Fayette County Health Department: 90 Yum Yum Road, Somerville
  • Gibson County Health Department: 1250 Manufacturers Row, Trenton
  • Hardin County Health Department: 1920 Pickwick Street, Savannah
  • Henry County Health Department: 803 Joy Street, Paris
  • Tipton County Health Department: 4700 Mueller Brass Road, Covington
