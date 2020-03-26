Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results from a private laboratory for a third case of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday.

Coronavirus

The patient is a 73-year-old female who recently traveled out of state.

The patient is currently self-quarantined at home.

Epidemiology staff are currently reaching out to people who had contact with the patient.

Find information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online here.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts