Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results from a private laboratory for a third case of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday.

The patient is a 73-year-old female who recently traveled out of state.

The patient is currently self-quarantined at home.

Epidemiology staff are currently reaching out to people who had contact with the patient.

