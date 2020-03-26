Toyota Motor Manufacturing to close through April 17

JACKSON, Tenn. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing announced Wednesday that they plan to extend their original closure date through April 17.

In a statement, facility leaders say they plan to resume production at the North American plants on April 20.

The statement reads, in full:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20. Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.