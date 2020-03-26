UT Martin Mail Services employee tests negative for COVID-19

MARTIN, Tenn. — An individual who was working with the University of Tennessee Martin’s Mail Services, who showed symptoms of COVID-19, has tested negative for the virus, according to the university.

University officials say faculty, staff and students were notified Wednesday that an individual showed symptoms of the virus and was tested. The department was temporarily closed for cleaning, and all personnel were sent home until the results of the test were confirmed.

Because the test results were negative, the area was closed. University officials say Mail Services is expected to resume operation on Friday, March 27.

UT Martin faculty, staff and students are encouraged to remain vigilant with hand washing practices, social distancing and working from home where possible.