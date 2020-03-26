UTM closes mail services for cleaning after individual reports COVID-19 symptoms

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has closed the University Mail Services after officials were notified of an individual who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The university confirmed Thursday that officials were notified Wednesday afternoon, and the individual has been tested for COVID-19.

Officials say that, while the results are not known, Mail Services is closed and will be cleaned according to CDC standards in an abundance of precaution.

Mail Services employees have been asked to stay home until the individual’s results are known.

Alternative plans for receiving mail will be announced on Thursday, March 26.

UT Martin notified faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, and all members of the campus are asked to practice social distancing, handwashing and work from home where possible and practical.