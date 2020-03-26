West Tennessean sells Girl Scout cookies

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local West Tennessean is selling Girl Scout cookies.

Rhonda Reeves Murray says at one point she had more than 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Murray says she still has 50 boxes of cookies left, available for anyone who wants a box.

Other boxes of cookies have been sold from their personal stash through porch drop offs and using Venmo or PayPal.

“There’s a lot of other Girl Scout cookies available in the area if you put out on social media, ‘Hey, if anybody has Girl Scout cookies remaining, we would like to buy some,’ you are probably going to be able to have some contacts or somebody with friends of friends, somebody who still has cookies,” Murray said.

Girl scout cookies will be delivered in the Jackson area. If you are interested in purchasing girl scout cookies, click Seen on 7.