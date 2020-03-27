1,203 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6 deaths, 103 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,203 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, March 27. In addition, six people have died and 103 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 4

Bedford County – 1

Benton County – 2

Blount County – 6

Bradley County – 6

Campbell County – 4

Cannon County – 2

Carroll County – 4

Cheatham County – 7

Chester County – 2

Claiborne County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 6

Davidson County – 216

DeKalb County – 3

Dickson County – 9

Dyer County – 3

Fayette County – 3

Franklin County – 3

Gibson County – 2

Greene County – 8

Grundy County – 1

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 30

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 2

Houston County – 2

Jefferson County – 5

Knox County – 31

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 6

Macon County – 1

Madison County – 3

Marion County – 2

Maury County – 7

McMinn County – 3

Meigs County – 1

Monroe County – 2

Montgomery County – 9

Overton County – 1

Perry County – 2

Putnam County – 13

Roane County – 1

Robertson County – 22

Rutherford County – 39

Scott County – 2

Sevier County – 6

Shelby County – 201

Smith County – 1

Sullivan County – 6

Sumner County – 58

Tipton County – 10

Unicoi County – 1

Washington County – 10

White County – 1

Williamson County – 91

Wilson County – 20

Residents of other states/countries – 141

Pending – 172

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.