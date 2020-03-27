1,203 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6 deaths, 103 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,203 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, March 27. In addition, six people have died and 103 are hospitalized.

Coronavirus 2The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 4
  • Bedford County – 1
  • Benton County – 2
  • Blount County – 6
  • Bradley County – 6
  • Campbell County – 4
  • Cannon County – 2
  • Carroll County – 4
  • Cheatham County – 7
  • Chester County – 2
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Cumberland County – 6
  • Davidson County – 216
  • DeKalb County – 3
  • Dickson County – 9
  • Dyer County – 3
  • Fayette County – 3
  • Franklin County – 3
  • Gibson County – 2
  • Greene County – 8
  • Grundy County – 1
  • Hamblen County – 2
  • Hamilton County – 30
  • Hardin County – 1
  • Hawkins County – 2
  • Houston County – 2
  • Jefferson County – 5
  • Knox County – 31
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 1
  • Loudon County – 6
  • Macon County – 1
  • Madison County – 3
  • Marion County – 2
  • Maury County – 7
  • McMinn County – 3
  • Meigs County – 1
  • Monroe County – 2
  • Montgomery County – 9
  • Overton County – 1
  • Perry County – 2
  • Putnam County – 13
  • Roane County – 1
  • Robertson County – 22
  • Rutherford County – 39
  • Scott County – 2
  • Sevier County – 6
  • Shelby County – 201
  • Smith County – 1
  • Sullivan County – 6
  • Sumner County – 58
  • Tipton County – 10
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Washington County – 10
  • White County – 1
  • Williamson County – 91
  • Wilson County – 20
  • Residents of other states/countries – 141
  • Pending – 172

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

