1,203 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6 deaths, 103 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,203 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, March 27. In addition, six people have died and 103 are hospitalized.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 4
- Bedford County – 1
- Benton County – 2
- Blount County – 6
- Bradley County – 6
- Campbell County – 4
- Cannon County – 2
- Carroll County – 4
- Cheatham County – 7
- Chester County – 2
- Claiborne County – 2
- Cocke County – 1
- Cumberland County – 6
- Davidson County – 216
- DeKalb County – 3
- Dickson County – 9
- Dyer County – 3
- Fayette County – 3
- Franklin County – 3
- Gibson County – 2
- Greene County – 8
- Grundy County – 1
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 30
- Hardin County – 1
- Hawkins County – 2
- Houston County – 2
- Jefferson County – 5
- Knox County – 31
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 6
- Macon County – 1
- Madison County – 3
- Marion County – 2
- Maury County – 7
- McMinn County – 3
- Meigs County – 1
- Monroe County – 2
- Montgomery County – 9
- Overton County – 1
- Perry County – 2
- Putnam County – 13
- Roane County – 1
- Robertson County – 22
- Rutherford County – 39
- Scott County – 2
- Sevier County – 6
- Shelby County – 201
- Smith County – 1
- Sullivan County – 6
- Sumner County – 58
- Tipton County – 10
- Unicoi County – 1
- Washington County – 10
- White County – 1
- Williamson County – 91
- Wilson County – 20
- Residents of other states/countries – 141
- Pending – 172
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.