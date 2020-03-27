UPDATE: Health department confirms fourth Madison Co. case

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed a fourth positive case just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The 28-year-old woman currently lives and works in Shelby County, but has a Madison County address. She has not been in Madison County since developing symptoms.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed Friday that two COVID-19 tests are still pending at the Tennessee Department of Health’s State Public Health lab.

In a news release, the health department said they will suspend the release of how many COVID-19 tests results come back negative. From Friday on, the health department will only release positive case numbers for Madison County and the number of pending tests at the state lab because of the amount of private providers testing for COVID-19.

The release says private providers are not required to disclose how many individuals they test.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27, three Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.