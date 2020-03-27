Dyersburg closing playgrounds, dog parks and more

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — On Friday, the city of Dyersburg announced that officials will close playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelters and skate parks.

In a news release posted on the city’s Facebook page, Parks and Recreation Director Andy Baker said the decision was made based on recommendations from the CDC, Tennessee Department of Health and out of an abundance of caution.

All walking trails will remain open.

Visitors to the parks are asked to remain at least six feet away from other walkers.