Educators gather for parade in local town

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. — Educators in West Tennessee system came together for a parade Friday afternoon.

Educators, principals and school staff took to the streets for some fun and more.

Teachers say they wanted the students to know they are still thinking and caring for them even with no school to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Wanted to do like a parade just so we could go through the streets of Rutherford and Kenton just to let the kids know that we miss them. We love them and we miss them, and we can’t wait to get them back here in school,” said Rutherford Elementary School principal, Jody Hinson.

Students, parents and others attending the parade say they were happy to see the support for education and the kids .