Greenfield School parades the streets for students

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — While many students now study from home after schools closed their doors to slow the spread of COVID-19, teachers and staff at one Weakley County school safely make the rounds to see their students.

“With so much other things going on with anxiety and loss of jobs, we didn’t want the supper table to be absent,” Greenfield School principal Jeff Cupples said.

Cupples teamed up with other school faculty to make sure students are well taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and their families drove up to the front of the school and received food for each student in the family.

Friday’s meal pickup also included enough food for the weekend.

“We’ve been working hard to get meals out to our families, so our students stay healthy during this time,” Cupples said.

After filling students’ pantries with food, teachers and faculty also filled their hearts with a parade throughout Greenfield, along streets where students live.

Parade participants decorated their cars, wore school colors, and made signs with love.

“Teachers wanted to get involved, get out, and have a safe way with the social distancing requirement to say hi to our students, we’re thinking about you, and we miss you,” Cupples said.

“That’s their mindset, that’s their heart. They want to be there for their kids and want them to know they’re there for them,” Cupples said. “Education is about academics, but it starts with relationships, and this is just a way for us to connect with our kids even if school isn’t in session.”

Faculty members say they wanted to uplift students in a difficult time.