Hub City teachers host parade for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teachers and staff in the Hub City came together Friday to show their support for school children.

Faculty and staff from Jackson Career and Technology and Isaac Lane came together to hold a parade for their students.

JCT principal James Walker says they haven’t seen their students since March 13 and just wanted to let them know that they care.

“We just wanted to go around our zone and let our kids know that we love them, we miss them, and we hope that they are staying safe,” Walker said.

The schools will remain closed through April 24.