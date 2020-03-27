Jackson-Madison County Library closing until further notice

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library announced Friday that both locations will remain closed until further notice in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, the library said all patrons who have items checked out are asked to keep those items until the Jackson-Madison County Library reopens. Due dates have been extended through May 1 and all late fees will be waived.

“Due to the request of our Governor, Mayors and county health department to limit the number of people gathering at one place to 10 or less for non-essential businesses, the library will remained closed until we are deemed safe to reopen,” said Dinah Harris, library director.

Patrons are encouraged to use the library’s online services and resources.

There is a special page set up on the library’s website for more information and ways you can still use the library’s resources from home.

Phones will be answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (731) 425-8600.