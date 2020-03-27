Madison County reports fourth COVID-19 case

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 28-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department confirmed just before 5 p.m. Friday that the woman received positive test results from a private lab on Friday, March 27.

The woman currently lives and works in Shelby County, but has a Madison County address. The health department says she has not been in Madison County since developing symptoms.

The patient is currently self-isolated at home.

Health department epidemiology staff are reaching out to residents who have had contact with the patient.