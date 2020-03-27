State advises using diapers to protect from virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor says the Department of Health is advising doctors to use diapers and swim goggles to protect their faces if they cannot obtain personal protective equipment due to shortages related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Sonal Gupta spoke during a video news conference on Thursday.

She is one of more than 2,000 Tennessee doctors and nurses who petitioned Gov. Bill Lee to issue an immediate stay-at-home order.

Lee has closed dine-in services at restaurants, closed gyms, barred most visitors to nursing homes, and prohibited social gatherings of 10 people or more.

The doctors say that is not enough.