Student Relief Fund established by JSCC Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Out of concern for students’ well-being, Jackson State Community College is asking for donations for their Student Relief Fund.

JSCC announced the fund on Thursday in a statement that reads in part:

Jackson State Community College’s student population across all campuses are comprised of students from many age groups and different socio-economic situations. We realize during this dilemma and time of uncertainty, our students will be affected in adverse ways such as job layoffs and concerns about how they will feed themselves and even in some cases, their families.

JSCC has taken measures to protect students from exposure on campus to the coronavirus by extending spring break, canceling all on-campus classes and activities, and directing all classes to go online.

All donations would help those who have a genuine need for assistance directly.

Gifts may be made online at www.jscc.edu/relief or mailed to Jackson State Community College at 2046 North Parkway, Jackson, TN 38301.