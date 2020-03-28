1,373 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6 deaths, 118 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,373 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, March 28. In addition, six people have died and 118 are hospitalized.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 5
- Bedford County – 1
- Benton County – 3
- Blount County – 9
- Bradley County – 5
- Campbell County – 4
- Cannon County – 3
- Carroll County – 4
- Carter County — 1
- Cheatham County – 7
- Chester County – 2
- Claiborne County – 2
- Cocke County – 1
- Cumberland County – 6
- Davidson County – 243
- Decatur County — 1
- DeKalb County – 3
- Dickson County – 11
- Dyer County – 3
- Fayette County – 4
- Franklin County – 3
- Gibson County – 2
- Greene County – 8
- Grundy County – 2
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 35
- Hardin County – 1
- Hawkins County – 2
- Houston County – 2
- Jefferson County – 5
- Knox County – 33
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 6
- Macon County – 2
- Madison County – 3
- Marion County – 4
- Maury County – 8
- McMinn County – 3
- Meigs County – 1
- Monroe County – 3
- Montgomery County – 11
- Morgan County — 1
- Overton County – 2
- Perry County – 2
- Putnam County – 17
- Roane County – 1
- Robertson County – 23
- Rutherford County – 46
- Scott County – 2
- Sevier County – 6
- Shelby County – 269
- Smith County – 1
- Sullivan County – 6
- Sumner County – 82
- Tipton County – 11
- Trousdale County — 1
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Washington County – 14
- Weakley County — 1
- White County – 1
- Williamson County – 95
- Wilson County – 20
- Residents of other states/countries – 148
- Pending – 161
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.