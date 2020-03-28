1,373 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6 deaths, 118 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,373 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, March 28. In addition, six people have died and 118 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 5

Bedford County – 1

Benton County – 3

Blount County – 9

Bradley County – 5

Campbell County – 4

Cannon County – 3

Carroll County – 4

Carter County — 1

Cheatham County – 7

Chester County – 2

Claiborne County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Cumberland County – 6

Davidson County – 243

Decatur County — 1

DeKalb County – 3

Dickson County – 11

Dyer County – 3

Fayette County – 4

Franklin County – 3

Gibson County – 2

Greene County – 8

Grundy County – 2

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 35

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 2

Houston County – 2

Jefferson County – 5

Knox County – 33

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 6

Macon County – 2

Madison County – 3

Marion County – 4

Maury County – 8

McMinn County – 3

Meigs County – 1

Monroe County – 3

Montgomery County – 11

Morgan County — 1

Overton County – 2

Perry County – 2

Putnam County – 17

Roane County – 1

Robertson County – 23

Rutherford County – 46

Scott County – 2

Sevier County – 6

Shelby County – 269

Smith County – 1

Sullivan County – 6

Sumner County – 82

Tipton County – 11

Trousdale County — 1

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Washington County – 14

Weakley County — 1

White County – 1

Williamson County – 95

Wilson County – 20

Residents of other states/countries – 148

Pending – 161

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.