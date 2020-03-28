26 tested, 1 positive for COVID-19 at Physicians Quality Care

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care says they tested another 26 patients for coronavirus, with one returning as positive.

A news release from Physicians Quality Care says the positive case is a non-resident of Madison County.

Over 130 people have been tested for COVID-19 at PQC since March 18, according to the release.

The release says more results are still pending due to the increased amount being sent into national reference labs.