Haywood Co. resident tested positive for COVID-19

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Mayor David Livingston has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in the county.

A news release from the mayor’s office says the health department is working with the individual, who is quarantined.

Residents are encouraged to keep their hands clean and stay at home if sick.

If you are sick with respiratory symptoms, call your primary care provider before going to the doctor.

This is the first confirmed case in Haywood County.