Residents enjoy day of warmer weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite coronavirus concerns, people headed out to a local park for a day of fun.

The weather early on Saturday was warm and sunny, and people didn’t let the day get away from them.

North Park in Jackson was filled with families and people needing a break from isolation. Many enjoyed exercising outside and kids could bee seen on the playground.

“It’s great. It is a time to get out and enjoy the weather. There is a cool breeze, and you can get out and run and enjoy and see everybody that is out,” said Kelli Hail, who enjoyed the weather.

While it’s fun to get a break from time spent inside, it is important to keep practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.