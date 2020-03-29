Businesses use technology to connect with patrons, employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses get creative with staying in touch with those they serve.

Several local businesses, and even one of the largest sources of employment in our area, utilize technology for staying in touch.

“A lot of people don’t have cable or a streaming service, this is something that will help them, give them something to keep their minds occupied and entertained, and build some humor and hope into life at this time,” director of Jackson Madison County Public Library, Dinah Harris said.

Harris said the library launched a new resource for everyone in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to stay home.

The library already had some digital resources, like the Tennessee Electronic Library and Regional E-book and Audio Book Downloads.

Hoopla Digital joins those resources, offering thousands of options for e-books, audio books, movies and more.

You can use it on your phone, table, computer or smart television.

Although there’s a 12 item limit per library card, Harris says the platform created a free collection. To access it, type ‘bonus borrows’ into the search bar.

The library is also live streaming story time and other activities.

“That’s the best way we can serve people now, through our e-content. We are still manning our phones if anyone needs help,” Harris said.

Intrepid USA, a nationwide healthcare and hospice at home service, increased technology use because of the pandemic.

The company uses Tap Cloud, an app for staff to do telehealth services. Patients can download the app and report how they’re feeling.

“It allows for daily check-ins. Our patients are allowed to check-in with us everyday without a scheduled appointment,” patient care advocate Leigh Dodds said.

Dodds said telehealth is necessary during the pandemic.

“With people needing to be at home and safe in their homes, this is allowing our patients to check in with our clinicians and monitor their health even more closely than they would if we were just coming out for a visit,” Dodds said.

Even West Tennessee Healthcare uses more technology to stay in touch with their thousands of employees.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer, said they’re using platforms like Zoom and StreamSpot for meetings, rather than calling employees in to gather.

“We’ve been trying to avoid that and keep as much social distance as possible between us,” Garner said.

She says it helps healthcare partners in other states stay connected if they can’t travel due to restrictions.

Plus, she says they’re looking at expanding work from home options.

“It’s allergy season, sinus infection season, and some employees get sick this time of year. We don’t want them to come to the facility, so they’ve been able to participate in conference calls and work from home,” Garner said.

Companies say they want to stay connected with everyone throughout this pandemic.