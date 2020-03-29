COVID-19 case confirmed in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — McNairy County confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Mayor Larry Smith confirmed it in a letter. He encourages residents to wash their hands, practice social distancing and to remain calm.

He also encourages everyone to pray for McNairy County and the country during the pandemic.

“We’ve been expecting this for some time, we’ve been anticipating it. It was bound to happen. When the tests become more available, nationally, the more people tested, the more cases you’ll see,” Mayor Smith said.