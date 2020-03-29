Decatur Co. COVID-19 case false-positive

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy announced that the county’s first COVID-19 case was a false-positive.

In a press release, Mayor Creasy said the Tennessee Department of Health verifies that the initial report of a positive case of COIVD-19 in Decatur county was inaccurate.

The release says the test was a false positive.

While there are no positive COVID-19 cases in the county at this time, Mayor Creasy says all residents should take every precaution possible to be mindful of the virus.