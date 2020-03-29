Local businesses pitch in to feed nurses

JACKSON, Tenn.–

The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions across the world to separate, and on the other hand it’s bringing Americans together, to be there for one another in a time of need, especially those who are on the front lines treating the virus everyday.

Business owner Rhonda Moubray of the Corner Boutique in North Jackson said she and other local business owners are joining together to feed nurses during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our store has closed and we were thinking we wanted to do something good for the community,” said Rhonda Moubray of the Corner Boutique.

So Moubray got together with the Old Town Spaghetti store to prepare meals for nurses and doctors at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“Old town spaghetti store is working with us and giving us a nice meal, for the staff, they’re going to get spaghetti, salad and bread,” said Rhonda Moubray of the Corner Boutique.

She said the idea came to her while her dad was in the hospital and she was unable to visit him because the hospital stopped allowing visitors due to the virus.

She relied on the nurses to do all the care taking for her dad, a task she feels needs some acknowledgement.

“Number one helping those that are on the front line, and risking their lives everyday, to help those that are sick,” said Rhonda Moubray of the Corner Boutique.

The West TN Bank, Board and Brush, and the Corner Boutique are all donating to make sure every nurse has a meal.

“Well they can’t walk away, they’re there day in and day out, and dealing with whatever comes before them, I think we just need to keep them in the forefront of our thoughts and prayers,” said Rhonda Moubray of the Corner Boutique.

Moubray said she expects to deliver the meals this upcoming week.