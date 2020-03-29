Second case of COVID-19 in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Mayor David Livingston confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county.

A news release from Mayor Livingston says he was informed by the Tennessee Department of Health of the case on Sunday.

The patient has been hospitalized, according to the release.

Residents are encouraged to keep their hands clean and stay at home if sick.

If you are sick with respiratory symptoms, call your primary care provider before going to the doctor.

This is the second confirmed case in Haywood County.