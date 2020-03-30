1,834 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 13 deaths, 148 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,834 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 29. In addition,13 people have died and 148 are hospitalized.

0330 NumbersThe report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 9
  • Bedford County – 1
  • Benton County – 3
  • Bledsoe County – 2
  • Blount County – 10
  • Bradley County – 9
  • Campbell County – 4
  • Cannon County – 2
  • Carroll County – 5
  • Carter County — 1
  • Cheatham County – 8
  • Chester County – 3
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Coffee County – 1
  • Cumberland County – 11
  • Davidson County – 364
  • DeKalb County – 4
  • Dickson County – 12
  • Dyer County – 3
  • Fayette County – 10
  • Fentress County – 1
  • Franklin County – 5
  • Gibson County – 5
  • Giles County – 1
  • Greene County – 12
  • Grundy County – 2
  • Hamblen County – 2
  • Hamilton County – 4
  • Hardeman County — 1
  • Hardin County – 1
  • Hawkins County – 4
  • Haywood  County — 2
  • Henry County — 1
  • Houston County – 1
  • Jefferson County – 5
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 52
  • Lawrence County – 2
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 1
  • Loudon County – 8
  • Macon County – 3
  • Madison County – 5
  • Marion County – 6
  • Marshall County – 1
  • Maury County – 11
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 1
  • Meigs County – 1
  • Monroe County – 3
  • Montgomery County – 13
  • Morgan County — 1
  • Obion County — 1
  • Overton County – 2
  • Perry County – 2
  • Putnam County – 24
  • Roane County – 2
  • Robertson County – 27
  • Rutherford County – 57
  • Scott County – 2
  • Sevier County – 7
  • Shelby County – 396
  • Smith County – 1
  • Sullivan County – 11
  • Sumner County – 164
  • Tipton County – 16
  • Trousdale County — 3
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 1
  • Warren County – 1
  • Washington County – 14
  • Wayne County – 1
  • Weakley County — 1
  • White County – 1
  • Williamson County – 111
  • Wilson County – 32
  • Residents of other states/countries – 192
  • Pending – 101

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

