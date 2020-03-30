1,834 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 13 deaths, 148 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,834 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 29. In addition,13 people have died and 148 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 9

Bedford County – 1

Benton County – 3

Bledsoe County – 2

Blount County – 10

Bradley County – 9

Campbell County – 4

Cannon County – 2

Carroll County – 5

Carter County — 1

Cheatham County – 8

Chester County – 3

Claiborne County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Coffee County – 1

Cumberland County – 11

Davidson County – 364

DeKalb County – 4

Dickson County – 12

Dyer County – 3

Fayette County – 10

Fentress County – 1

Franklin County – 5

Gibson County – 5

Giles County – 1

Greene County – 12

Grundy County – 2

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 4

Hardeman County — 1

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 4

Haywood County — 2

Henry County — 1

Houston County – 1

Jefferson County – 5

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 52

Lawrence County – 2

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 8

Macon County – 3

Madison County – 5

Marion County – 6

Marshall County – 1

Maury County – 11

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 1

Meigs County – 1

Monroe County – 3

Montgomery County – 13

Morgan County — 1

Obion County — 1

Overton County – 2

Perry County – 2

Putnam County – 24

Roane County – 2

Robertson County – 27

Rutherford County – 57

Scott County – 2

Sevier County – 7

Shelby County – 396

Smith County – 1

Sullivan County – 11

Sumner County – 164

Tipton County – 16

Trousdale County — 3

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Warren County – 1

Washington County – 14

Wayne County – 1

Weakley County — 1

White County – 1

Williamson County – 111

Wilson County – 32

Residents of other states/countries – 192

Pending – 101

