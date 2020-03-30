1,834 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 13 deaths, 148 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 1,834 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, March 29. In addition,13 people have died and 148 are hospitalized.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 9
- Bedford County – 1
- Benton County – 3
- Bledsoe County – 2
- Blount County – 10
- Bradley County – 9
- Campbell County – 4
- Cannon County – 2
- Carroll County – 5
- Carter County — 1
- Cheatham County – 8
- Chester County – 3
- Claiborne County – 2
- Cocke County – 1
- Coffee County – 1
- Cumberland County – 11
- Davidson County – 364
- DeKalb County – 4
- Dickson County – 12
- Dyer County – 3
- Fayette County – 10
- Fentress County – 1
- Franklin County – 5
- Gibson County – 5
- Giles County – 1
- Greene County – 12
- Grundy County – 2
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 4
- Hardeman County — 1
- Hardin County – 1
- Hawkins County – 4
- Haywood County — 2
- Henry County — 1
- Houston County – 1
- Jefferson County – 5
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 52
- Lawrence County – 2
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 8
- Macon County – 3
- Madison County – 5
- Marion County – 6
- Marshall County – 1
- Maury County – 11
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 1
- Meigs County – 1
- Monroe County – 3
- Montgomery County – 13
- Morgan County — 1
- Obion County — 1
- Overton County – 2
- Perry County – 2
- Putnam County – 24
- Roane County – 2
- Robertson County – 27
- Rutherford County – 57
- Scott County – 2
- Sevier County – 7
- Shelby County – 396
- Smith County – 1
- Sullivan County – 11
- Sumner County – 164
- Tipton County – 16
- Trousdale County — 3
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 1
- Washington County – 14
- Wayne County – 1
- Weakley County — 1
- White County – 1
- Williamson County – 111
- Wilson County – 32
- Residents of other states/countries – 192
- Pending – 101
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.