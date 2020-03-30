3 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department’s regional director, Kim Tedford, confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County.

Tedford says the cases bring Madison County’s total up to seven positive cases.

The three individuals’ test results were provided by a private lab.

More details on the three individuals have not been confirmed at this time.

Additionally, four people are currently hospitalized across West Tennessee Healthcare facilities, but not specifically in Madison County.