8 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — An eighth Madison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The department confirmed a total of four new cases throughout the day Monday.

The department says the new patients are a 30-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, and 45-year-old woman.

The 72-year-old man is currently hospitalized, according to a news release.

The remaining three individuals were told to self-isolate, the release says.

Health department staff members are making contact with any individuals who had contact with these individuals.