Church holds donation drop-off for 2 local organizations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations continue to find ways to help the community in the midst of a global pandemic.

In north Jackson, Love and Truth Church is hosting a donation drop-off through Thursday, in order to benefit Regional Inter-Faith Association and Area Relief Ministries.

RIFA needs donations of non-perishable proteins, while Area Relief Ministries is asking for men’s boots, underwear and t-shirts.

This afternoon, outreach pastor Chris Smith explained the motive behind this ministry opportunity.

“We wanted to partner with the community just to see how we could help people out, and so RIFA and Area Relief Ministries are doing a great job here, helping a lot of people in the community. So we’re just asking people to drop off donations for both of those organizations,” Smith said.

Along with dropping off a donation on Thursday, the church will also be hosting drive-thru prayer time between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.