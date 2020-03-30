Dresden enforces curfew due to COVID-19

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Mayor Jeff Washburn announced Monday additional measures to disrupt the spread of coronavirus within the city.

These measures include the implementation of a curfew in the City of Dresden from dusk to dawn each day until further notice.

The curfew applies to vehicular traffic, pedestrians walking upon the streets and sidewalks in the city, and use of all city owned facilities that are not otherwise closed. Exceptions to the curfew will be persons transiting by vehicles through the City of Dresden, individuals driving or walking to a place of employment, and persons en route by vehicle to destinations outside the city.

The Dresden Police Department will be enforcing the curfew.

All city parks within the city are as of Monday completely closed and all activities will be prohibited at Wilson Park.

The Walking Trail will remain open to pedestrian traffic, but persons using the trail are required to maintain a minimum of six foot separation.

The City of Dresden encourages vulnerable citizens to shelter in place at home and limit social interactions with families and friends.