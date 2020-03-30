FCC warns against coronavirus scams

Scammers are constantly adapting and the recent COVID-19 national emergency is no exception.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has learned of a number of ways fraudsters are seeking to take advantage of consumers.

From fake testing kits and unproven cures to government imposter scams and work from home schemes, robocall scams are being updated to reflect the current crisis.

These scams prey on our most vulnerable community members and result in financial loss or worse, the use of potentially dangerous “treatments”.

The FCC has developed a COVID-19 scams page: https://www.fcc.gov/covid- scams

The page includes tips to assist consumers with protecting themselves and their loved ones.

The guide includes scam audio and a sample text hoax that was circulating. The page will be updated as we learn about new COVID-19 scams.