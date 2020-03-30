Local cities closing public parks due to COVID-19
In efforts to further enforce social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Tennessee Department of Health, many cities are closing parks out of “an abundance of caution.”
On Friday, the City of Dyersburg closed their playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelters and skate parks.
The following cities and municipalities have since announced their parks will be closed until further notice:
- City of Dyersburg
- City of Jackson
- City of Milan
- City of Paris