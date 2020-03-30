Mugshots : Madison County : 03/26/20 – 03/30/20 March 30, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/31Daishienia Dunlap Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Adonis Winston Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Brionn Tyson Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Casey Conaster Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Chantille Manuel Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Charles Cawthon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Christopher Eley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Christopher Quarles Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Clifford Mayze Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Deangelo Travis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Dequan Anderson Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Eric Cross Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Eric Maclin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Gina Stanfill Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31James Howell Driving under the influence, false reports, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Jeffery Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Jermane Dave Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Jessie Mallard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Johnathan Bauder Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Justin Gibbs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Kayla Gleaves Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Kayla Gleaves Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Keenan Thompson Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Kenneth Coman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Lance White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Marquett Shaw Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Marquez Greer Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Orion Jones Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Randarius Long Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Tabitha Richardson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31William Caldwell Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/30/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest