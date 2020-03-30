Mugshots : Madison County : 03/26/20 – 03/30/20

1/31 Daishienia Dunlap Failure to appear

2/31 Adonis Winston Public intoxication

3/31 Brionn Tyson Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/31 Casey Conaster Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest



5/31 Chantille Manuel Violation of community corrections

6/31 Charles Cawthon Violation of community corrections

7/31 Christopher Eley Simple domestic assault

8/31 Christopher Quarles Failure to comply



9/31 Clifford Mayze Aggravated domestic assault

10/31 Deangelo Travis Violation of community corrections

11/31 Dequan Anderson Criminal impersonation

12/31 Eric Cross Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



13/31 Eric Maclin Simple domestic assault

14/31 Gina Stanfill Violation of community corrections

15/31 James Howell Driving under the influence, false reports, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of implied consent law

16/31 Jeffery Webb Simple domestic assault



17/31 Jermane Dave Violation of conditions of community supervision

18/31 Jessie Mallard Simple domestic assault

19/31 Johnathan Bauder Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

20/31 Justin Gibbs Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/31 Kayla Gleaves Vandalism

22/31 Kayla Gleaves Assault

23/31 Keenan Thompson Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

24/31 Kenneth Coman Failure to appear



25/31 Lance White Simple domestic assault

26/31 Marquett Shaw Simple domestic assault

27/31 Marquez Greer Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest

28/31 Orion Jones Robbery



29/31 Randarius Long Simple domestic assault

30/31 Tabitha Richardson Failure to appear

31/31 William Caldwell Aggravated burglary































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/30/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.