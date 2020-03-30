Officials plead with public to stay home amid pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s week two of daily COVID-19 updates from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

City, county and health officials all have one thing to say.

“Folks, please stay at home,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department regional director Kim Tedford said.

“Stay home, and do your part to help us,” said Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare.

“Pay attention. You have to stay home,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed another three cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to seven cases in Madison County.

“It’s spreading because people are moving around and out in the community,” Tedford said.

Tedford says if you do have to get out to grocery shop, only send one person to the store.

“Go in, get what you need and go home,” Tedford said.

The hospital says right now they have enough supplies and personal protective equipment for their employees.

“The concern is if we have a spike, a sudden spike, in critically ill patients whether we’ll be able to get the PPE we need,” Garner said.

As of Monday morning, West Tennessee Healthcare has tested 386 patients across all of their facilities.

A warning to those still coming or going to Madison County:

“If you’re traveling from other counties and you’re going shopping or you’re going out to eat, you’re just putting yourself at risk and you’re putting other people at risk when you come back into this county,” Garner said.

The county is also urging all residents to stay at home.

“If you don’t distance yourself from people, you’re not only endangering your life, but children’s lives, elderly people’s lives, anybody that might come your way,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

The health department is no longer sending out the number of negative test results because the private labs do not have to give those to the health department. The department says they want to give a fair and accurate count.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the health department confirmed the fourth case of COVID-19 for the day, bringing the total to eight cases reported in Madison County.