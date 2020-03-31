2,239 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 23 deaths, 175 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 2,239 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, March 31. In addition, 23 people have died and 175 are hospitalized.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 10
- Bedford County – 2
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 2
- Blount County – 25
- Bradley County – 10
- Campbell County – 4
- Cannon County – 3
- Carroll County – 5
- Carter County — 1
- Cheatham County – 10
- Chester County – 3
- Claiborne County – 2
- Cocke County – 1
- Coffee County – 1
- Cumberland County – 11
- Davidson County – 391
- DeKalb County – 4
- Dickson County – 17
- Dyer County – 3
- Fayette County – 12
- Fentress County – 1
- Franklin County – 5
- Gibson County – 6
- Giles County – 3
- Greene County – 12
- Grundy County – 4
- Hamblen County – 2
- Hamilton County – 48
- Hardeman County — 1
- Hardin County – 1
- Hawkins County – 4
- Haywood County — 2
- Henry County — 1
- Houston County – 1
- Humphreys County – 2
- Jefferson County – 6
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 66
- Lawrence County – 2
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 1
- Loudon County – 8
- Macon County – 4
- Madison County – 5
- Marion County – 5
- Marshall County – 1
- Maury County – 15
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 1
- Meigs County – 1
- Monroe County – 5
- Montgomery County – 19
- Morgan County — 1
- Obion County — 1
- Overton County – 2
- Perry County – 2
- Putnam County – 24
- Rhea County – 1
- Roane County – 2
- Robertson County – 28
- Rutherford County – 68
- Scott County – 2
- Sequatchie County – 1
- Sevier County – 8
- Shelby County – 428
- Smith County – 2
- Sullivan County – 13
- Sumner County – 184
- Tipton County – 21
- Trousdale County — 4
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 1
- Washington County – 14
- Wayne County – 1
- Weakley County — 1
- White County – 1
- Williamson County – 131
- Wilson County – 39
- Residents of other states/countries – 190
- Pending – 307
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.