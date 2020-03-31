2,239 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 23 deaths, 175 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 2,239 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, March 31. In addition, 23 people have died and 175 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 10

Bedford County – 2

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 2

Blount County – 25

Bradley County – 10

Campbell County – 4

Cannon County – 3

Carroll County – 5

Carter County — 1

Cheatham County – 10

Chester County – 3

Claiborne County – 2

Cocke County – 1

Coffee County – 1

Cumberland County – 11

Davidson County – 391

DeKalb County – 4

Dickson County – 17

Dyer County – 3

Fayette County – 12

Fentress County – 1

Franklin County – 5

Gibson County – 6

Giles County – 3

Greene County – 12

Grundy County – 4

Hamblen County – 2

Hamilton County – 48

Hardeman County — 1

Hardin County – 1

Hawkins County – 4

Haywood County — 2

Henry County — 1

Houston County – 1

Humphreys County – 2

Jefferson County – 6

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 66

Lawrence County – 2

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 1

Loudon County – 8

Macon County – 4

Madison County – 5

Marion County – 5

Marshall County – 1

Maury County – 15

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 1

Meigs County – 1

Monroe County – 5

Montgomery County – 19

Morgan County — 1

Obion County — 1

Overton County – 2

Perry County – 2

Putnam County – 24

Rhea County – 1

Roane County – 2

Robertson County – 28

Rutherford County – 68

Scott County – 2

Sequatchie County – 1

Sevier County – 8

Shelby County – 428

Smith County – 2

Sullivan County – 13

Sumner County – 184

Tipton County – 21

Trousdale County — 4

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Warren County – 1

Washington County – 14

Wayne County – 1

Weakley County — 1

White County – 1

Williamson County – 131

Wilson County – 39

Residents of other states/countries – 190

Pending – 307

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.