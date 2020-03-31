2,239 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 23 deaths, 175 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 2,239 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, March 31. In addition, 23 people have died and 175 are hospitalized.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 10
  • Bedford County – 2
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 2
  • Blount County – 25
  • Bradley County – 10
  • Campbell County – 4
  • Cannon County – 3
  • Carroll County – 5
  • Carter County — 1
  • Cheatham County – 10
  • Chester County – 3
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Coffee County – 1
  • Cumberland County – 11
  • Davidson County – 391
  • DeKalb County – 4
  • Dickson County – 17
  • Dyer County – 3
  • Fayette County – 12
  • Fentress County – 1
  • Franklin County – 5
  • Gibson County – 6
  • Giles County – 3
  • Greene County – 12
  • Grundy County – 4
  • Hamblen County – 2
  • Hamilton County – 48
  • Hardeman County — 1
  • Hardin County – 1
  • Hawkins County – 4
  • Haywood  County — 2
  • Henry County — 1
  • Houston County – 1
  • Humphreys County – 2
  • Jefferson County – 6
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 66
  • Lawrence County – 2
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 1
  • Loudon County – 8
  • Macon County – 4
  • Madison County – 5
  • Marion County – 5
  • Marshall County – 1
  • Maury County – 15
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 1
  • Meigs County – 1
  • Monroe County – 5
  • Montgomery County – 19
  • Morgan County — 1
  • Obion County — 1
  • Overton County – 2
  • Perry County – 2
  • Putnam County – 24
  • Rhea County – 1
  • Roane County – 2
  • Robertson County – 28
  • Rutherford County – 68
  • Scott County – 2
  • Sequatchie County – 1
  • Sevier County – 8
  • Shelby County – 428
  • Smith County – 2
  • Sullivan County – 13
  • Sumner County – 184
  • Tipton County – 21
  • Trousdale County — 4
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 1
  • Warren County – 1
  • Washington County – 14
  • Wayne County – 1
  • Weakley County — 1
  • White County – 1
  • Williamson County – 131
  • Wilson County – 39
  • Residents of other states/countries – 190
  • Pending – 307

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

