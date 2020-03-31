Health officials discuss staying home, COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday’s COVID-19 update was about the first eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The first patient has recovered. The second patient is still hospitalized and patients three and four are self-isolating.

“The fifth case is a 45-year-old female who is doing self-isolation at home. The sixth case is a 72-year-old male who is hospitalized. The seventh case is a 30-year-old male who is self-isolating at home. The eighth is the 52-year-old female who came through our site and is self-isolating at home,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford said.

Tedford also talked about data released by the state, breaking down the number of cases by age groups.

“The largest group are the 21 to 30-year-olds. 462 out of those 862 are in that age group. For anybody to say, ‘I’m young. I’m healthy. I can’t get this.’ That is absolutely not true,” Tedford said.

And health officials are still urging everyone to stay home unless it’s for essential travel, like going to the store or the pharmacy.

So what can you do to make sure you’re not spreading germs in your home?

“Please wipe down, clean with a disinfectant, common areas, counter tops, doorknobs,” Tedford said.

The health department is still considering doing another drive-through testing site, but they want to get all of the results back before making a final decision.

The department has not confirmed any additional results of the drive-through assessment site as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.