Humboldt superintendent files lawsuit

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt superintendent Dr. Versie Hamlett is filing a lawsuit alleging retaliation, racial discrimination, violating her First Amendment rights and racial harassment.

“It’s going to expose the Humboldt city and it’s school systems,” Hamlett’s attorney, Lewis Cobb said.

Monday, Hamlett of Humboldt Schools filed a lawsuit alleging violations of her First and 14th Amendment rights.

In September of 2019 the school board voted not to renew her contract as superintendent.

Cobb says he believes her contract was not renewed for illegal reasons.

“Dr. Hamlett was told that if she did not fire certain white teachers and hire black teachers, whether they were qualified or not in their place, then she would lose her job,” Cobb said.

The lawsuit says these demands started three years ago and came from a current Humboldt school board member.

“And when she refused to bow to the political pressure to hire the people who were not certified, who were not qualified, and the only qualifications were their race. She was told your heads on the chopping block,” Cobb said.

Humboldt school board member, Mark Hodge, says he is not surprised by the lawsuit.

“From my personal feeling, and things that I have experienced since being on the board, I think she is right on the money,” Hodge said.

Hodge says he feels he has received opposition from the board as well.

“I have walked into a room and felt people look at me different, and it made me feel like it was because of the color of my skin,” Hodge said.

Cobb has asked for an expedited hearing on their request ahead of Hamlett’s scheduled departure date from the district.

“The decision of who to hire should be based on qualifications, not race. The decision on who to hire should be who is qualified and is best able to fit the needs of the students,” Cobb said.

Dr. Hamlet’s contract ends June 30 of this year.

“This lawsuit is not about changing the structure or the people on the board, it’s about protecting the civil rights of Dr. Hamlett,” Cobb said.

The defendants in the lawsuit have 20 days from the filed date to respond.

Both parties are also waiting to come up with a hearing date.

To view the lawsuit, click here.