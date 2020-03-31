Jackson police confirm skeletal remains found near downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Beasley Street on Monday.

Police say the remains were found just before 10 p.m. near the end of the road.

Police say the remains are believed to be a homeless man who had been living in the area where the remains were found.

Foul play is not suspected, but the body has been taken for an autopsy to determine cause of death, according to police.

The body has not been identified at this time.