Mugshots : Madison County : 03/30/20 – 03/31/20

1/7 Tavaris Moore Failure to appear

2/7 Alex Michael Ruiz Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

3/7 Frederick Frierson Retaliation for past action, harassment

4/7 Kayla R. Gleaves Vandalism



5/7 Larry D. Horton Jr. Robbery, violation of probation

6/7 Raymond Prather Public intoxication

7/7 Tarjuan Godwin Aggravated assault













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/31/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.