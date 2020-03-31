Physician Quality Care offers faster COVID-19 test results

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care announced Tuesday morning they can have coronavirus test results back within 24 to 48 hours, thanks to a new lab.

“These tests all go to national reference labs, and they’re just basically overwhelmed,” said CEO Jimmy Hoppers. “We’ve had the opportunity to avail ourselves of another lab. It’s nationally recognized, FDA approved, CDC licensed.”

The new time frame is a huge improvement from past results, which took almost a week or more.

“It’s much better than the turnaround time now, which is five to 10 days,” Hoppers said.

So far, the clinic has done 222 tests and received results from 48 of those tests. Only two tested positive. Neither were Madison County residents.

Hoppers says the clinic is prepared for the next few weeks.

“The testing increases every day, so that 48 number represents early days when we weren’t testing that many. We expect probably this week we will get batches of results back that we can report,” Hoppers said. “It’s a very fluid situation. We take it day by day. Fortunately, we have an excellent staff. They’ve all stepped up to the plate.”

Hoppers also reminds everyone that testing only helps if you follow through on your quarantine.

“We are highly recommending that once you are tested, you go home and self-isolate until the test comes back. I mean, if you just think about it, if you’re not going to do that, why even test?” Hoppers said.

The Jackson location is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. There are special entrances for those who believe they have coronavirus symptoms.