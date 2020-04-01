Suspect in Haywood Co. truck theft arrested

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a truck was stolen March 23 in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Schutt, 32, of Nashville, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the truck was stolen from Turnpike Gin on Highway 54 in Haywood County, and was found crashed in Humphreys County on March 23. Investigators say the suspect ran from the crash and hid in a wooded area for about three days before stealing another truck in the area.

He was arrested by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol after a car chase and crash.