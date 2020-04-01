Witness speaks on Tuesday night shooting, police still investigating

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that sent two people to the hospital in serious condition.

Residents of Breezewood Cove say they first knew something was wrong when they heard two pops outside their doors.

“My husband was the first one to jump up. He said, ‘Gerece, call 911!’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and there it was,” said resident Gerece Cruz.

Cruz said it looked like two men were shot in a vehicle towards the end of the street around 9 Tuesday night.

“And next thing we know, the car came through going about 50 miles an hour,” Cruz said. “My sister’s car was sitting right there. They swerved, and missed her car, hit this car, and went over there.”

There’s only 16 houses on the whole street. Cruz said she’s lived there since the 90’s, many others have been there longer, and the people who were shot didn’t live there.

“Everything is really quiet around here. We don’t do that. We don’t have anybody to do that because everybody is in their late 30’s, 40’s, 50’s,” Cruz said.

Wednesday morning, debris still littered the street, and a police car patrolled the area.

“They come over here, start stuff, then go back home. I don’t know,” Cruz said.

The Jackson Police Department is still looking for answers in this case. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (731) 425-8400.

Police say they still don’t have anyone in custody.