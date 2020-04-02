Suspect in custody after chase near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a car chase ends near downtown Jackson Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed troopers chased a vehicle they believed to be stolen around 2:45 p.m.

THP says the driver of the vehicle wrecked in the area of South Royal Street and Magnolia Street during the chase, after hitting several other vehicles.

The driver was taken into custody.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.